Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Target stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

