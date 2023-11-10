Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

