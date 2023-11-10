Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 28.39%. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of TH stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $40,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $503,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,146. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,447.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

