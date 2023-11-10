Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.20

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tate & Lyle Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 641 ($7.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,082.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.34). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 666.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 725.73.
About Tate & Lyle
