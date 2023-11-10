Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.20

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 641 ($7.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,082.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.34). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 666.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 725.73.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

