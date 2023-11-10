Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Increased to GBX 96 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 94 ($1.16) to GBX 96 ($1.19) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of LON:TW traded up GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 118.60 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 14,404,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.04. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 94.68 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.07 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 741.25, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.31.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

