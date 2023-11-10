Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Increased to GBX 96 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 94 ($1.16) to GBX 96 ($1.19) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Shares of LON:TW traded up GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 118.60 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 14,404,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.04. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 94.68 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.07 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 741.25, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.31.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
