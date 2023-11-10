TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,243,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,367,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,538 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TC Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,468,000 after buying an additional 814,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in TC Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,588,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,805,000 after buying an additional 1,200,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. 264,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,956. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.