TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, reports. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,583.33%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

