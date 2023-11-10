TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, reports. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.
TC Energy Stock Performance
TC Energy stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
TC Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,583.33%.
TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
