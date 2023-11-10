TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.94.

TRP stock opened at C$49.70 on Thursday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. The company has a market cap of C$49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.83.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.33%.

In related news, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. In other news, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

