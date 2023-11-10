TD Securities Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $73.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGA. CIBC upped their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magna International from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of MGA opened at $51.88 on Monday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Magna International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 96.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

