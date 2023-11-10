TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $352,794,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $124.39. The company had a trading volume of 102,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

