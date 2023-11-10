Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$64.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.44.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$47.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.39. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$42.39 and a 12 month high of C$66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

