Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Westrock Coffee Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $8.41 on Monday. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. The company has a market cap of $736.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.34.
Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 310.68%. The business had revenue of $224.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 24.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Westrock Coffee
Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.
