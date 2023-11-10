TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $10.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

NYSE TIXT opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $481.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 8.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 421,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.5% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 17.7% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.