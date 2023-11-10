Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,788. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Teradata by 214.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 81.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

