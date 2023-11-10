TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Posts Earnings Results

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$6.49 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 45.61%.

TeraGo Stock Down 7.6 %

TeraGo stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. TeraGo has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Cymbria Corporation bought 700,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$854,506.30. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$3.25 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

