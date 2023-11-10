Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Terex worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Terex by 87.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,818. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Terex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.