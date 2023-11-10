Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a reduce rating and a $146.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.20.

Tesla Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $209.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $667.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

