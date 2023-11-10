The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.