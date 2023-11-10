The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,204,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,465,000 after acquiring an additional 179,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $588,957,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

