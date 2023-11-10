The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,564,076. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.