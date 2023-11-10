The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

GS traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $322.61. 203,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.