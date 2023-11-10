The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $321.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.91 and a 200-day moving average of $327.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

