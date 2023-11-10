The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.35. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 273,025 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,465.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $568,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

