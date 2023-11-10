The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE:HIG opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

