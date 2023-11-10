The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $35.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 53,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 64,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 18,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

