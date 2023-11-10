The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ODP worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,647,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at $26,728,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $7,217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ODP by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138,182 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 35,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

