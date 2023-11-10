The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $252.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

