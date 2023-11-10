The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

TJX stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.55 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

