Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Buys C$208,361.00 in Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$20.57 on Friday. Topaz Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPZ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.85.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

