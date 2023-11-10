Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Buys C$208,361.00 in Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00.
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TPZ opened at C$20.57 on Friday. Topaz Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17.
Topaz Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
