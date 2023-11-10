Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

MODG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.45.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.34%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

