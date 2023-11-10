Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.34%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $0.39-0.43 EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.