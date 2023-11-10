Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.235-4.260 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after purchasing an additional 502,637 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

