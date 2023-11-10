Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 39.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $10.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

TSCO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 983.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 701,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,097,000 after acquiring an additional 255,400 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 138.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

