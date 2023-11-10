Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $70,875,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $195.08 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.