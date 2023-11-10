Traders Purchase High Volume of VanEck Oil Services ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,123 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 123% compared to the average volume of 5,438 put options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.25. The stock had a trading volume of 192,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,344. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.21. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Oil Services ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,177,000 after buying an additional 476,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 196,816 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,855,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,156,000.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.