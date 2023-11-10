Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
TRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 371 ($4.58) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 354 ($4.37).
Trainline Stock Down 0.3 %
About Trainline
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
