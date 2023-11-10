Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

TRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 371 ($4.58) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 354 ($4.37).

Get Trainline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRN

Trainline Stock Down 0.3 %

About Trainline

Shares of Trainline stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 293.20 ($3.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,510. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,330.00 and a beta of 1.56. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 346.60 ($4.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.17.

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.