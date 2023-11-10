TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Increases Dividend to $35.00 Per Share

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 35.00 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $973.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $858.22 and its 200-day moving average is $846.82. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $598.00 and a 1-year high of $990.10.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,770,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,086,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,415,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,068,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.