TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $31.00 to $32.94 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $31.00-$32.94 EPS.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $973.07 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $598.00 and a 12-month high of $990.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $846.82.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.77.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total transaction of $2,612,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,171 shares in the company, valued at $168,320,330.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $1,252,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $252,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,801,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

