TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.00 to $32.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion to $7.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $31.00-$32.94 EPS.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.9 %
TDG traded up $9.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $982.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,628. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $598.00 and a 1 year high of $994.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $858.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $846.82.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $966.77.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $58,873,000. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also
