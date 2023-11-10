Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 25,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,284,802 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,264.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $271,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 110,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $783,200.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $27,150.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,582 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $141,468.46.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $56,700.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,645 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,399.35.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.94 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.