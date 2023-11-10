Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $271,600.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,309,802 shares in the company, valued at $48,964,063.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 110,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $783,200.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $27,150.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,582 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $141,468.46.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $56,700.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,645 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,399.35.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

