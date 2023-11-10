Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.59 on Monday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.