Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$9.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.36. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.03 and a 12 month high of C$12.55.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.65 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 32.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.6303155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.