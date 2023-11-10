Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $5.65 on Monday. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.17%.

In related news, CFO David Phillip Stasse purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $133,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,357.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Phillip Stasse purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $133,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,552 shares in the company, valued at $938,357.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,160. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2,136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 343,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 36.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 333,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 70.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 739,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 306,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

