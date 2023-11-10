Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 93,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 180,060 shares.The stock last traded at $12.29 and had previously closed at $12.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFPM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.18.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,376,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,387,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,280,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.