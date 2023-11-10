Truepoint Inc. Sells 6,364 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,606,000 after buying an additional 248,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,716,000 after purchasing an additional 190,746 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 492,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,201,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 135,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.80. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, President Michael L. Berger acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $764,891.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

