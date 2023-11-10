Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $29.15 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

