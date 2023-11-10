Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238,408 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

