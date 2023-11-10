Truist Financial Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $300.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $270.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 52 week low of $213.97 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

