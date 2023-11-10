Truist Financial Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $105.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

TRGP opened at $83.71 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

